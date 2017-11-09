FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 9
November 9, 2017 / 5:44 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points
higher at 7,531.4 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.        

    * BGEO GROUP: Georgia's BGEO Group Plc, which is planning to split
its banking and investment businesses, reported a 20.3 percent fall in
third-quarter profits on Wednesday.
    * BOE: Banks might start to activate contingency plans and possibly move
business away from Britain if there is no clarity on the UK departure from the
European Union by next Spring, Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said
on Wednesday.
    * BRITAIN HOUSEPRICES: House prices in Britain are no longer rising and are
falling in London at their fastest pace since 2009, the Royal Institution of
Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday, citing political worries and last week's
Bank of England interest rate hike.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held largely steady on Thursday after marking a near
three-week high in the previous session, while palladium remained close to a
more than 16-year peak touched on Wednesday.
    * OIL: Oil prices held steady on Thursday after falling late in the previous
session, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia.
    * EX-DIVS: BP, GlaxoSmithKline and Whitbread will
trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming
9.48 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue chip index FTSE 100 Index rose 0.2 percent and closed
at 7,529.72 points on Thursday, supported by gains among heavyweight consumer
and commodity stocks, while housebuilders were dragged lower by a disappointing
update from Persimmon.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Dairy Crest Group PLC                     Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Prime People PLC                          Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 SuperGroup PLC                            Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Auto Trader Group PLC                     Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Beazley PLC                               Q3 2017 Earnings Release
 National Grid PLC                         Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 IMI PLC                                   Q3 2017 Interim Statement Release
 Derwent London PLC                        Q3 2017 Business Update
 Halfords Group PLC                        Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Hikma Pharmaceuticals                     Interim Statement Release
 Informa PLC                               Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 AstraZeneca PLC                           Q3 2017 Earnings Release
 J Sainsbury PLC                           Half Year 2017/18 Earnings Release
 Burberry Group PLC          BRBY.L        Interim 2018 Earnings Release
 Inmarsat PLC                              Q3 2017 Earnings Release
 Arrow Global                              Q3 2017 Earnings Release
 3i Infrastructure                         Half Year results
       
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
