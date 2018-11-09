UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 9

Company News
    Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 33 points
lower at 7,108 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * SSE: Energy supplier SSE Plc and Innogy SE are discussing
changes to the terms of a planned tie-up of their British retail units, after
Britain's regulator proposed a price cap on default energy bills.
    * INMARSAT:  Inmarsat's chief executive said on Thursday he would
stem a stream of defections by its maritime customers to rival satellite
providers with the launch of its own low-price service geared towards crew
members using social media.
    * OIL: Oil markets on Friday remained weak as rising supply and concerns of
an economic slowdown pressured prices, with U.S. crude now down by around 20
percent since early October.
    * GOLD: Gold prices fell to their lowest in a week on Friday, and were set
for their biggest weekly fall since August, on a firmer dollar as the U.S.
Federal Reserve indicated they will continue to raise interest rates, lowering
demand for bullion.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 7,140.68 points on
Thursday, helped by a strong update by heavyweight drugmaker AstraZeneca
that lifted Britain's benchmark index above European peers as a global rally
that followed the midterm U.S. elections faded.
    UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC              Q3 Trading Statement
 Informa PLC                                Trading Statement
 Diploma PLC                                Full Year Results
        
