UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 9

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 33 points lower at 7,108 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SSE: Energy supplier SSE Plc and Innogy SE are discussing changes to the terms of a planned tie-up of their British retail units, after Britain's regulator proposed a price cap on default energy bills. * INMARSAT: Inmarsat's chief executive said on Thursday he would stem a stream of defections by its maritime customers to rival satellite providers with the launch of its own low-price service geared towards crew members using social media. * OIL: Oil markets on Friday remained weak as rising supply and concerns of an economic slowdown pressured prices, with U.S. crude now down by around 20 percent since early October. * GOLD: Gold prices fell to their lowest in a week on Friday, and were set for their biggest weekly fall since August, on a firmer dollar as the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated they will continue to raise interest rates, lowering demand for bullion. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 7,140.68 points on Thursday, helped by a strong update by heavyweight drugmaker AstraZeneca that lifted Britain's benchmark index above European peers as a global rally that followed the midterm U.S. elections faded. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Morgan Advanced Materials PLC Q3 Trading Statement Informa PLC Trading Statement Diploma PLC Full Year Results