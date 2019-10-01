UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 1

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 19 points at 7,427 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BURFORD CAPITAL: Burford Capital began legal action on Monday against the London Stock Exchange seeking trading data it said it needs to investigate alleged manipulation of its share price. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: The governor of Nigeria's Rivers state said on Monday it had purchased Royal Dutch Shell's stake in a contested oil mining licence in the Ogoniland region, the centre of protests in the 1990s over the distribution of oil wealth. * LLOYD'S OF LONDON: The Lloyd's of London Ltd insurance market is planning to launch two electronic exchanges next year as part of a three-year overhaul, it said on Monday, as it seeks to fend off competition from low-cost rivals. * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, hovering near the two-month low hit in the previous session, as uncertainties arising from the U.S.-China trade war bolstered the dollar. * OIL: Oil prices rebounded in early Asian trade on Tuesday after production at the world's largest oil producers fell in the third quarter, although demand concerns continued to keep a keep a lid on prices. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2% lower on Monday weighed by oil majors as concerns over global growth resurfaced due to a weak economic outlook for the world's largest crude importer, China, amid simmering trade tensions with the United States. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Newmark Security NWMS.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release PLC Strategic Equity SEC.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Capital PLC Rosslyn Data RDTR.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Technologies PLC SCS Group PLC SCSS.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Ferguson PLC FERG.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)