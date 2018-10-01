FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 1

2 Min Read

    Oct 1 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower at
7,506 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * TESCO: Two former senior executives of Tesco accused of fraud and
false accounting at Britain's biggest retailer are due to face a re-trial this
week at a London court.
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto and its joint venture partners, Mitsui & Co
and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, will spend about $1.55 billion to
maintain production capacity at two iron ore projects in Western Australia.

    * RANDGOLD: Randgold Resources Ltd has run into opposition from the
Democratic Republic of Congo's government, which is insisting that it authorise
the acquisition by Canada's Barrick Gold Corp of Randgold's stake in a
Congolese gold mine.
    * GOLD: Gold prices dipped on Monday as the dollar firmed in the wake of
indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve last week that it will pursue a
tighter monetary policy.
    * OIL: Brent crude oil prices rose to their highest since November 2014 on
Monday ahead of U.S. sanctions against Iran, the third-largest producer in the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), that kick in next
month.
    * The UK blue chip index fell 0.5 percent on Friday while bourses on the
continent sustained heavy losses after the Italian government set a higher than
expected budget deficit target that could put Rome on a collision course with
Brussels.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC   RDTR.L     Full Year Earnings 
 National Milk Records PLC       NMRP.ISD   Full Year Earnings 
 EnQuest PLC                     ENQ.L      Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
 Vedanta Resources PLC           VED.L      Annual Shareholders Meeting
    
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
