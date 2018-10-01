UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 1

Oct 1 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower at 7,506 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: Two former senior executives of Tesco accused of fraud and false accounting at Britain's biggest retailer are due to face a re-trial this week at a London court. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto and its joint venture partners, Mitsui & Co and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, will spend about $1.55 billion to maintain production capacity at two iron ore projects in Western Australia. * RANDGOLD: Randgold Resources Ltd has run into opposition from the Democratic Republic of Congo's government, which is insisting that it authorise the acquisition by Canada's Barrick Gold Corp of Randgold's stake in a Congolese gold mine. * GOLD: Gold prices dipped on Monday as the dollar firmed in the wake of indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve last week that it will pursue a tighter monetary policy. * OIL: Brent crude oil prices rose to their highest since November 2014 on Monday ahead of U.S. sanctions against Iran, the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), that kick in next month. * The UK blue chip index fell 0.5 percent on Friday while bourses on the continent sustained heavy losses after the Italian government set a higher than expected budget deficit target that could put Rome on a collision course with Brussels. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC RDTR.L Full Year Earnings National Milk Records PLC NMRP.ISD Full Year Earnings EnQuest PLC ENQ.L Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Vedanta Resources PLC VED.L Annual Shareholders Meeting TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)