UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10

    Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11
points at 7,155 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BHP: One of BHP's biggest shareholders Aberdeen Standard
Investments on Wednesday added to pressure for the world's leading miner to cut
ties with lobby groups it says are at odds with the company's pledges on climate
leadership.
    * INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES: British Airways announced
the launch of a new flight from London's Gatwick Airport to the Turkish resort
of Antalya, once among Thomas Cook's most popular routes, as airlines jostle to
fill the void left by its collapse.
    * LONDON CITY AIRPORT: The airport was braced for disruption on Thursday
after climate-change protesters Extinction Rebellion vowed to occupy its
terminal and shut down operations for three days as part of its action in the
British capital.
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it would
offset the carbon dioxide emissions of around 1.5 million road users in Britain
starting later this month under a loyalty scheme.
    * OIL:Oil prices fell on Thursday on concerns of lower fuel demand as talks
this week between the United States and China, the world's two largest oil
users, are not expected to help end the trade war between them, adding to
anxieties about the global economy.  
    * GOLD:Gold prices scaled one-week highs on Thursday, holding ground above
$1,500 an ounce, as investors flocked to the safety of bullion following
contradictory reports about Sino-U.S. trade talks.
    * Barratt Development, Centrica, HSBC Holdings,
Spirax-Sarco and Tesco will trade without entitlement on
Thursday, trimming around 9.5 points off the FTSE 100 index, according to
Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.3% as British shares lagged global
markets on Wednesday as fears of damage from Brexit outweighed reports of China
being open to a partial trade deal with the United States. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Physiomics PLC                 Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Plutus Powergen                Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 PLC                            
 PRS Reit PLC                   Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 N Brown Group PLC              Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Dunelm Group PLC               Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release
 Hargreaves                     Interim Management Statement
 Lansdown PLC                   Release
 Mondi PLC                      Q3 2019 Trading Statement Release
 Sabne Insurance                Half Year 2020 N Brown Group PLC
                                  Earnings Call
 TR European Growth             Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Trust PLC                      
 Morses Club                    HY Results
