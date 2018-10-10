FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
October 10, 2018 / 5:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10

2 Min Read

    Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12
points lower at 7,226 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

    * HSBC: HSBC on Tuesday said it would pay $765 million to the United States
Justice Department to settle claims it mis-sold mortgage-backed securities
between 2005 and 2007.
    * SKY: U.S. cable company Comcast took control of Sky on Tuesday
after it acquired the 39 percent of the company owned by Twenty-First Century
Fox, the rival it defeated with a $40 billion knock-out bid for the European
pay-TV group last month.
    * GOLD: Gold prices crawled higher on Wednesday, as long-dated U.S. Treasury
yields retreated from multi-year highs, pressuring the dollar.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after the IMF lowered its global
growth forecasts but prices were supported as Hurricane Michael churned towards
Florida, causing the shutdown of nearly 40 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude
output.
    * The UK blue chip index ended the day where it began, up 0.1 percent, as
Brexit negotiations and Italy's budget deficit continued to sap investors'
appetite for risk.  
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Genel Energy PLC        GENL.L   Trading Statement and Operations Update
 Marston's PLC           MARS.L   Full Year 2018 Trading Statement 
 Pagegroup PLC           PAGE.L   Q3 2018 Trading Statement 
 Telford Homes           TELF.L   Trading Statement
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.