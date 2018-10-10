UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points lower at 7,226 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC on Tuesday said it would pay $765 million to the United States Justice Department to settle claims it mis-sold mortgage-backed securities between 2005 and 2007. * SKY: U.S. cable company Comcast took control of Sky on Tuesday after it acquired the 39 percent of the company owned by Twenty-First Century Fox, the rival it defeated with a $40 billion knock-out bid for the European pay-TV group last month. * GOLD: Gold prices crawled higher on Wednesday, as long-dated U.S. Treasury yields retreated from multi-year highs, pressuring the dollar. * OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after the IMF lowered its global growth forecasts but prices were supported as Hurricane Michael churned towards Florida, causing the shutdown of nearly 40 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude output. * The UK blue chip index ended the day where it began, up 0.1 percent, as Brexit negotiations and Italy's budget deficit continued to sap investors' appetite for risk. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Genel Energy PLC GENL.L Trading Statement and Operations Update Marston's PLC MARS.L Full Year 2018 Trading Statement Pagegroup PLC PAGE.L Q3 2018 Trading Statement Telford Homes TELF.L Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)