UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 11

Oct. 11 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 98 points lower at 7,047 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * PATISSERIE VALERIE: The owner of British café chain Patisserie Valerie was plunged into turmoil on Wednesday after discovering accounting irregularities and that tax authorities were pursuing its main trading arm for more than 1 million pounds ($1.3 million). * REVOLUTION BARS: Britain's Revolution Bars Group ended talks to buy nightclub operator Deltic Group on Wednesday, saying a deal would not be in the best interests of its shareholders. * GOLD: Gold prices inched down on Thursday as robust U.S. data potentially bolstered the chances of multiple U.S. interest rate hikes over the next year, but a weaker dollar curbed losses. * OIL: Oil prices fell to two-week lows on Thursday as they extended big losses from the previous session amid a rout in global stock markets, with oil also taking a hit from an industry report showing U.S. crude inventories rose more than expected. * The UK blue chip index retreated by 1.3 percent on Wednesday as rising hopes for a Brexit deal lifted the pound, hurting the shares of big multinational companies. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Jupiter Fund Management PLC JUP.L Q3 2018 Trading Statement Onthemarket PLC OTMPO.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Hays PLC HAYS.L Q1 2019 Trading Statement Dunelm Group PLC DNLM.L Q1 2019 Trading Statement Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L Q1 2019 Trading Statement Mondi PLC MNDI.L Q3 2018 Trading Statement Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC MONY.L Q3 2018 Trading Statement WH Smith PLC SMWH.L Full Year 2018 Earnings N. Brown BWNG.L Half Year Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines