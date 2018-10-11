FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 5:46 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 11

    Oct. 11 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 98 points lower
at 7,047
on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * PATISSERIE VALERIE: The owner of British café chain Patisserie Valerie was
plunged into turmoil on Wednesday after discovering accounting irregularities
and that tax authorities were pursuing its main trading arm for more than 1
million pounds ($1.3 million).
    * REVOLUTION BARS: Britain's Revolution Bars Group ended talks to
buy nightclub operator Deltic Group on Wednesday, saying a deal would not be in
the best interests of its shareholders. 
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched down on Thursday as robust U.S. data potentially
bolstered the chances of multiple U.S. interest rate hikes over the next year,
but a weaker dollar curbed losses.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell to two-week lows on Thursday as they extended big
losses from the previous session amid a rout in global stock markets, with oil
also taking a hit from an industry report showing U.S. crude inventories rose
more than expected.
    * The UK blue chip index retreated by 1.3 percent on Wednesday as rising
hopes for a Brexit deal lifted the pound, hurting the shares of big
multinational companies.  
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Jupiter Fund Management PLC     JUP.L    Q3 2018 Trading Statement 
 Onthemarket PLC                 OTMPO.L  Half Year 2018 Earnings 
 Hays PLC                        HAYS.L   Q1 2019 Trading Statement 
 Dunelm Group PLC                DNLM.L   Q1 2019 Trading Statement 
 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC         HRGV.L   Q1 2019 Trading Statement 
 Mondi PLC                       MNDI.L   Q3 2018 Trading Statement 
 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC  MONY.L   Q3 2018 Trading Statement
 WH Smith PLC                    SMWH.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 N. Brown                        BWNG.L   Half Year Earnings 
 
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
