October 12, 2018 / 5:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12

2 Min Read

    Oct 12 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27 points higher
at 7,034 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ATALAYA MINING: Copper producer Atalaya Mining,, which
is backed by Swiss trading giant Trafigura, is looking for a buyer, two banking
sources said on Thursday.
    * PATISSERIE VALERIE: The owner of Britain's Patisserie Valerie café chain
warned on Thursday that it is in danger of collapse if it cannot urgently raise
capital after discovering a potential accounting fraud.
    * COMPASS: Britain's Compass Group Plc appointed Kingfisher's
 Karen Witts as its chief financial officer on Thursday, the latest in a
series of management changes at the world's biggest catering firm following the
sudden death of its CEO.
    * GOLD: Gold edged down on Friday but held near an over two-month high hit
in the previous session, when prices surged over 2 percent as a rout in global
stock markets boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday slightly reversing two days of declines in
the previous sessions driven by sharp falls in equity markets and indications
that supply concerns have been overblown, but were still on track for a weekly
fall. 
    * The UK blue chip index ended down 1.9 percent on Thursday as a global
sell-off on equity markets caused by fears of fast-rising rates showed no sign
of ending on Thursday despite data showing slower than expected U.S. inflation.
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Ashmore Group PLC        ASHM.L  Q1 2019 Asset Under Management Statement
 Produce Investments PLC  PIL.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
