UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12

Oct 12 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27 points higher at 7,034 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ATALAYA MINING: Copper producer Atalaya Mining,, which is backed by Swiss trading giant Trafigura, is looking for a buyer, two banking sources said on Thursday. * PATISSERIE VALERIE: The owner of Britain's Patisserie Valerie café chain warned on Thursday that it is in danger of collapse if it cannot urgently raise capital after discovering a potential accounting fraud. * COMPASS: Britain's Compass Group Plc appointed Kingfisher's Karen Witts as its chief financial officer on Thursday, the latest in a series of management changes at the world's biggest catering firm following the sudden death of its CEO. * GOLD: Gold edged down on Friday but held near an over two-month high hit in the previous session, when prices surged over 2 percent as a rout in global stock markets boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday slightly reversing two days of declines in the previous sessions driven by sharp falls in equity markets and indications that supply concerns have been overblown, but were still on track for a weekly fall. * The UK blue chip index ended down 1.9 percent on Thursday as a global sell-off on equity markets caused by fears of fast-rising rates showed no sign of ending on Thursday despite data showing slower than expected U.S. inflation. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L Q1 2019 Asset Under Management Statement Produce Investments PLC PIL.L Full Year 2018 Earnings