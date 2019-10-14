UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 14

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,257 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. *CONFEDERATION OF BRITISH INDUSTRY: The British employers' group criticised on Monday what it said would be the "beyond eye-watering" cost of the opposition Labour Party's plans to return utilities, train companies and the Royal Mail to public ownership. *BREXIT: Britain and the European Union said on Sunday a lot more work would be needed to secure an agreement on Britain's departure form the bloc. *BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said he did not share the views of some of his colleagues who have suggested the British central bank might cut interest rates if the Brexit crisis drags on beyond the current Oct. 31 deadline. *GOLD: Gold prices eased on Monday, extending falls for a third session as optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade talks increased risk appetite, while a slight uptick in dollar also weighed on prices. *OIL: Oil prices eased on Monday as scant details on the first phase of a trade deal between the United States and China undercut last week's optimism over the thaw that helped to lift crude markets by 2%. *The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.8% on Friday as a rally in sterling triggered by Ireland's optimism of Britain leaving the European Union in an orderly fashion hit the dollar-earning constituents of the index. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: PRS Reit PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release TR European Growth Trust PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Full Year Earnings Income Trust PLC Release dotDigital Group PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Bellway PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release IXICO PLC Full Year 2019 Pre-Close Trading Statement Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh from Bengaluru)