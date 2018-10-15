FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 5:35 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 15

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points
higher at 7,005 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
     * PATISSERIE: Patisserie Valerie, the British cafe chain rocked
by an accounting scandal and the arrest of its finance boss, has been saved
thanks to 20 million pounds ($26 million) of loans from its chairman, the
entrepreneur Luke Johnson.
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc is launching a retail account that will
offer U.S. consumers a low-cost, digital-only bank with the backing of a major
financial institution, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc is "actively working"
on options for its stake in Indonesia's PT Bank Permata tbk, the
British lender's Chief Executive Bill Winters said on Saturday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Monday as Asian shares resumed their fall and
investors grappled with the impact of the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade war and higher
U.S. interest rates.
    * OIL: Crude oil futures rose on Monday as geopolitical tensions over the
disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist stoked worries about supply,
although concerns about the long-term outlook for demand dragged on prices.

     * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.16 percent on Friday, ince a market
correction in February as a new sell-off hit stock markets across the globe,
amid worries about protectionism and fast-rising U.S. interest rates.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Schroders PLC            SDR.L   Q3 Interim Management Statement Release
 Rio Tinto PLC            RIO.L   Q3 Operations Review
        
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
