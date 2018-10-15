UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 15

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher at 7,005 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * PATISSERIE: Patisserie Valerie, the British cafe chain rocked by an accounting scandal and the arrest of its finance boss, has been saved thanks to 20 million pounds ($26 million) of loans from its chairman, the entrepreneur Luke Johnson. * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc is launching a retail account that will offer U.S. consumers a low-cost, digital-only bank with the backing of a major financial institution, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc is "actively working" on options for its stake in Indonesia's PT Bank Permata tbk, the British lender's Chief Executive Bill Winters said on Saturday. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Monday as Asian shares resumed their fall and investors grappled with the impact of the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade war and higher U.S. interest rates. * OIL: Crude oil futures rose on Monday as geopolitical tensions over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist stoked worries about supply, although concerns about the long-term outlook for demand dragged on prices. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.16 percent on Friday, ince a market correction in February as a new sell-off hit stock markets across the globe, amid worries about protectionism and fast-rising U.S. interest rates. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Schroders PLC SDR.L Q3 Interim Management Statement Release Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L Q3 Operations Review TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado)