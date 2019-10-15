Advanced Medical Equipment
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 15

    Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7
points at 7,220 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    *ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: The world's second-largest listed energy company
 still sees abundant opportunity to make money from oil and gas in
coming decades even as investors and governments increase pressure on energy
companies over climate change, its chief executive said.
    *BACANORA: London-listed Bacanora Lithium plans a $300 million
capital raise early next year and says a deal with China's Ganfeng Lithium Co
Ltd, puts it in a better position to raise cash than when
it cancelled a smaller share sale last year.
    *NATIONAL GRID: National Grid Plc said on Monday it was taking steps
to reconnect about 1,000 natural gas customers in New York City and Long Island
following a state order after the utility previously refused to reinstate
service, citing short supply.
    *GOLD: Gold prices held steady below the $1,500 per ounce level on Tuesday
as markets braced for talks between Britain and the European Union that will
determine how smooth Britain's departure will be from the trading
bloc.
    *OIL: Oil prices dropped again on Tuesday after falling heavily in the
previous session, as weak Chinese economic data for September added to lingering
concerns about the feasibility of the U.S.-China trade deal announced by
President Trump late last week.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.5% as London-listed companies
with exposure to the domestic economy retreated on Monday as last week's
euphoric optimism gave way to doubts over whether a timely Brexit deal could be
clinched, while cybersecurity firm Sophos surged 36% after a buyout
offer. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 JPmorgan Global Emerging                   Full Year 2019 PLC
 Markets Income Trust PLC                   Earnings Release
 dotDigital Group PLC                       Full Year 2019 Earnings
                                            Release
 Bellway PLC                                Full Year 2019 Earnings
                                            Release
 Schroders PLC                              Q3 2019 Interim
                                            Management Statement
                                            Release
 Lidco Group PLC                            Half Year 2020 Earnings
                                            Release
 Tristel PLC                                Full Year 2019 Earnings
                                            Release
 Hays PLC                                   Q1 2020 Trading
                                            Statement Release
 Marston's PLC                              Full Year 2019 Trading
                                            Statement Release
 Merlin Entertainments PLC                  Q3 2019 Trading
                                            Statement Release
 

