October 16, 2018 / 5:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 16

3 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point
higher at 7,031 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BP: Global oil major BP said on Monday fuel price controls are "not
good", days after India asked state-run fuel retailers to shield customers from
record-high costs by cutting margins.
    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca will keep its freeze on manufacturing
investments in Britain if the country's exit from the European Union fails to
give enough clarity on future trading relations, the drugmaker's chairman was
quoted as saying on Monday.
    * ANGLO ASIAN: Anglo Asian Mining's gold output rose 47 percent in
the third quarter, the London-listed company said on Monday, adding that
full-year production would be at the top end of its current guidance.

    * BURBERRY: Britain's Burberry said on Monday it would start
releasing limited edition clothes and products every month, joining a growing
number of rivals in the luxury sector trying to churn out collections more
frequently to keep clients hooked.
    * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd said its third-quarter iron
ore shipments fell about 5 percent, hurt by planned maintenance and safety
pauses across all operations following a fatality.
    * BHP: The world's biggest miner BHP on Tuesday nearly doubled its
stake in SolGold Plc, bolstering its position against top shareholder
Newcrest Mining as it eyes SolGold's promising Cascabel copper-gold
project in Ecuador.
    * GRANT THORNTON: Accounting firm Grant Thornton said its UK chief Sacha
Romanovitch will step down by the end of this year once a successor is
identified.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on signs Iranian oil exports this month
have fallen from September ahead of U.S. sanctions against Tehran that are set
to start in November.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Tuesday near last session's 2-1/2-month
high as risk-averse investors sought refuge in the metal amid rising political
tensions and economic uncertainty.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, dragged down
by profit warnings from ConvaTec and Superdry.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 British American Tobacco PLC  BATS.L   Trading Update
 Segro PLC                     SGRO.L   Trading Statement
 BHP Billiton PLC              BLT.L    Operational Review
 Merlin Entertainments PLC     MERL.L   Trading Statement
 Marsh & Partners PLC          BPM.L    HY 2018 Earnings
 Nanoco Group PLC              NANON.L  FY 2018 Earnings
 Bellway PLC                   BWY.L    FY 2018 Earnings
 Smartspace Software PLC       SMRTS.L  HY 2018 Earnings
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
