UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher at 7,031 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BP: Global oil major BP said on Monday fuel price controls are "not good", days after India asked state-run fuel retailers to shield customers from record-high costs by cutting margins. * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca will keep its freeze on manufacturing investments in Britain if the country's exit from the European Union fails to give enough clarity on future trading relations, the drugmaker's chairman was quoted as saying on Monday. * ANGLO ASIAN: Anglo Asian Mining's gold output rose 47 percent in the third quarter, the London-listed company said on Monday, adding that full-year production would be at the top end of its current guidance. * BURBERRY: Britain's Burberry said on Monday it would start releasing limited edition clothes and products every month, joining a growing number of rivals in the luxury sector trying to churn out collections more frequently to keep clients hooked. * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd said its third-quarter iron ore shipments fell about 5 percent, hurt by planned maintenance and safety pauses across all operations following a fatality. * BHP: The world's biggest miner BHP on Tuesday nearly doubled its stake in SolGold Plc, bolstering its position against top shareholder Newcrest Mining as it eyes SolGold's promising Cascabel copper-gold project in Ecuador. * GRANT THORNTON: Accounting firm Grant Thornton said its UK chief Sacha Romanovitch will step down by the end of this year once a successor is identified. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on signs Iranian oil exports this month have fallen from September ahead of U.S. sanctions against Tehran that are set to start in November. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Tuesday near last session's 2-1/2-month high as risk-averse investors sought refuge in the metal amid rising political tensions and economic uncertainty. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, dragged down by profit warnings from ConvaTec and Superdry. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: British American Tobacco PLC BATS.L Trading Update Segro PLC SGRO.L Trading Statement BHP Billiton PLC BLT.L Operational Review Merlin Entertainments PLC MERL.L Trading Statement Marsh & Partners PLC BPM.L HY 2018 Earnings Nanoco Group PLC NANON.L FY 2018 Earnings Bellway PLC BWY.L FY 2018 Earnings Smartspace Software PLC SMRTS.L HY 2018 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado)