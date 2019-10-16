UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain's futures were down 0.42% ahead of cash markets open. *HSBC: HSBC Holdings hired investment bank Lazard Ltd to sell its French retail business, a source close to the matter told Reuters, as part of a plan by new interim chief executive Noel Quinn to reduce costs across the banking group. *BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England will probably need to cut interest rates if Brexit is postponed again, rate-setter Gertjan Vlieghe said on Tuesday, adding to the debate at the central bank about the right response to another delay. THOMAS COOK: The former chief executive of bankrupt travel firm Thomas Cook said on Tuesday he understood public anger over his pay but defended his record, saying he had worked tirelessly to try to save the company. *RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday its third-quarter iron ore shipments rose 5%, helped by higher demand from Chinese steelmakers. *ROYAL MAIL: Britain's Royal Mail staff want to go on a nationwide strike, the Communications Workers Union (CWU) said on Tuesday, after it alleged that the company failed to adhere to a pension deal signed last year. *NEXT: The chief executive of Next has sold more than 10 million pounds ($12.7 million) worth of shares in the British clothing retailer to finance an investment in a private venture outside the retail industry, the company said on Tuesday. *ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Flaring at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's chemical plant in Norco, Louisiana was due to a malfunction on OL-5 Olefins cracker, sources familiar with plant operations said. *GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday after shedding nearly 1% in the previous session, as it remained unclear if Britain could avoid postponing its departure from the EU beyond Oct. 31. *OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in equities, as investors pinned hopes on a potential Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union and on signals from OPEC and its allies that further supply curbs could be possible. * The FTSE 250 of UK mid-cap stocks closed up 1.3% after Bloomberg said British and EU negotiators were closing in on a draft Brexit deal. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Rio Tinto PLC Q3 2019 Operations Review SEGRO PLC Q3 2019 Trading Statement Release ASOS PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Tristel PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Tullow Oil Trading Update Mediclinic International PLC Q2 2020 Trading Statement Release Barratt Developments PLC Trading Statement Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh from Bengaluru)