UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 16

    Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain's futures were down 0.42% ahead of cash markets
open.
    
    *HSBC: HSBC Holdings hired investment bank Lazard Ltd to
sell its French retail business, a source close to the matter told Reuters, as
part of a plan by new interim chief executive Noel Quinn to reduce costs across
the banking group.
    *BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England will probably need to cut interest
rates if Brexit is postponed again, rate-setter Gertjan Vlieghe said on Tuesday,
adding to the debate at the central bank about the right response to another
delay.
    THOMAS COOK: The former chief executive of bankrupt travel firm Thomas Cook
said on Tuesday he understood public anger over his pay but defended his record,
saying he had worked tirelessly to try to save the company.
    *RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday its
third-quarter iron ore shipments rose 5%, helped by higher demand from Chinese
steelmakers.
    *ROYAL MAIL: Britain's Royal Mail staff want to go on a nationwide
strike, the Communications Workers Union (CWU) said on Tuesday, after it alleged
that the company failed to adhere to a pension deal signed last year.

    *NEXT: The chief executive of Next has sold more than 10 million
pounds ($12.7 million) worth of shares in the British clothing retailer to
finance an investment in a private venture outside the retail industry, the
company said on Tuesday.
    *ROYAL DUTCH SHELL:  Flaring at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's chemical
plant in Norco, Louisiana was due to a malfunction on OL-5 Olefins cracker,
sources familiar with plant operations said.  
    *GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday after shedding nearly 1% in the
previous session, as it remained unclear if Britain could avoid postponing its
departure from the EU beyond Oct. 31.
    *OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in equities, as investors
pinned hopes on a potential Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union
and on signals from OPEC and its allies that further supply curbs could be
possible.
    * The FTSE 250 of UK mid-cap stocks closed up 1.3% after Bloomberg
said British and EU negotiators were closing in on a draft Brexit deal.

    
