FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 16
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2017 / 5:37 AM / 5 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 20
points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * GLENCORE: Glencore PLC          had a standstill agreement that
temporarily prevents the Swiss company from making a hostile bid for U.S.
commodities trader Bunge Ltd       , the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Bunge had rebuffed a takeover approach by Glencore in May.
    * EASYJET: EasyJet         is in talks to take on up to 25 A320 aircraft
that were operated by Germany's insolvent Air Berlin          at Berlin Tegel
airport, the British budget airline said on Friday.
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE:  Canadian health regulators have approved
GlaxoSmithKline's         key shingles vaccine, the company said on Friday.
            
    * UK INTEREST RATES: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday the
central bank expected to raise interest rates in the coming months but he
declined to be drawn on whether it would be as soon as next month, or if a
series of rises is planned.             
    * USA-BRITAIN: Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton cautioned
Britain on Sunday over its push to secure a trade deal with U.S. President
Donald Trump after it leaves the European Union.             
    * AIRBUS: Airbus          Chief Executive Tom Enders sees no reason to
resign over ongoing UK and French corruption investigations, but would be ready
to do so if needed, he told a German newspaper.             
    * UK COMPANIES: The Brexit worries of some of Britain's biggest businesses
have eased slightly over the past three months and optimism is up from a low
struck after June's unexpected election result, a survey by accountants Deloitte
showed on Monday.             
    * GOLD: Gold slipped on Monday on a firmer dollar and stronger Asian
equities, but stayed above the key psychological level of $1,300.             
    * OIL:  Oil markets jumped on Monday on concerns over potential renewed U.S.
sanctions against Iran as well as conflict in Iraq, while an explosion at a U.S.
oil rig and reduced exploration activity supported prices there.             
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.28 percent lower at 7,535.44 points on
Friday, dragged down by gains in the pound and a profit warning from engineering
group GKN        .             
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.