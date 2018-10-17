UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 27 points higher at 7,087 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: The world's biggest miner, BHP, said on Wednesday its first-quarter iron ore production rose 8 percent on strong Chinese demand for high-grade ore, but cut its fiscal 2019 guidance for copper production, citing outages at key mines. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American Plc should restart operations at its Brazilian Minas Rio iron ore mine in November or December and a planned ramp-up to 26.5 million tonnes per year is likely to be reached in 2021, the miner's Brazil chief said on Tuesday. * OIL: Oil prices extended gains into a fourth session on Wednesday, buoyed as industry data showed a surprise decline in U.S. crude inventories and as geopolitical tensions over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist stoked supply worries. * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower early Wednesday as equities gained and the dollar firmed amid waning risk-averse sentiment, with the market awaiting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting for fresh clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.4 percent points at 7,059.40 on Tuesday, lagging European peers and Wall Street as Brexit optimism and data showing fast-rising wages lifted sterling, acting as an accounting drag for multinationals and exporters. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BHP Billiton PLC Q1 2019 Operational Review SEGRO PLC Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release Barratt Developments Trading Statement Release ASOS PLC Full Year Earnings Release Pearson PLC Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release Hochschild Mining Q3 2018 Production Results Release Mediclinic Half Year 2019 Trading Update Release International TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Siju Varghese)