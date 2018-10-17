FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 17

    Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 27
points higher at 7,087 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BHP: The world's biggest miner, BHP, said on Wednesday
its first-quarter iron ore production rose 8 percent on strong Chinese demand
for high-grade ore, but cut its fiscal 2019 guidance for copper production,
citing outages at key mines.
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American Plc should restart operations at
its Brazilian Minas Rio iron ore mine in November or December and a planned
ramp-up to 26.5 million tonnes per year is likely to be reached in 2021, the
miner's Brazil chief said on Tuesday.
    * OIL: Oil prices extended gains into a fourth session on Wednesday, buoyed
as industry data showed a surprise decline in U.S. crude inventories and as
geopolitical tensions over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist
stoked supply worries.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower early Wednesday as equities gained and the
dollar firmed amid waning risk-averse sentiment, with the market awaiting
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting for fresh clues on
the pace of interest rate hikes.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.4 percent points at
7,059.40 on Tuesday, lagging European peers and Wall Street as Brexit optimism
and data showing fast-rising wages lifted sterling, acting as an accounting drag
for multinationals and exporters.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 BHP Billiton PLC                    Q1 2019 Operational Review
 SEGRO PLC                           Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Barratt Developments                Trading Statement Release
 ASOS PLC                            Full Year Earnings Release
 Pearson PLC                         Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Hochschild Mining                   Q3 2018 Production Results Release
 Mediclinic                          Half Year 2019 Trading Update Release
 International                       
   
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
