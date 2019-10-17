Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 17

    Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2
points to 7,170 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    *BRITISH CORPORATE SPENDING: British companies cut spending on marketing for
the first time in seven years during the third quarter, as a rocky Brexit pushed
businesses to keep a tight lid on costs, a survey showed.
    *SAJID JAVID: British finance minister Sajid Javid will promise on Thursday
to launch "a decade of renewal" for the country's economy as he prepares to
increase public investment after years of tight control on government
spending.
    *BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England would probably cut a capital buffer it
sets for banks to zero to stimulate lending in the event of a fresh downturn in
the economy, and government fiscal policy could also play a role, BoE Governor
Mark Carney said.
    *EDDIE STOBART: Eddie Stobart said on Wednesday DBAY Advisors, its
second-largest shareholder, was granted more time to make a firm takeover offer
for the haulage company, but former group boss Andrew Tinkler had abandoned any
buyout interest.
    *OIL: Oil prices eased on Thursday after industry data showed a
larger-than-expected build-up in stocks in the United States, although losses
were limited by comments by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a
U.S.-China trade deal.
    *GOLD: Gold prices eased on Thursday and held below the $1,490 an ounce
level, as traders refrained from making any big bets in the absence of fresh
developments on the Sino-U.S. trade war front and Brexit
negotiations.
    * EX-DIVS: Bae Systems, Smiths Group will trade without entitlement to its
latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.7 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations.
    * Britain's mid-cap stocks index FTSE 250 cut its losses from the
morning on Wednesday and was last down marginally.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 
 Bhp Group PLC                                    Q1 2020 Operational
                                                  Review
 Moneysupermarket.Com Group                       Q3 2019 Trading
                                                  Statement Release
 Rentokil Initial PLC                             Q3 2019 Trading
                                                  Statement Release
 Unilever PLC                                     Q3 2019 Trading
                                                  Statement Release
 WH Smith PLC                                     Full Year 2019
                                                  Earnings Release
 Domino's Pizza Group                             Q3 2019 Trading
                                                  Statement Release
 National Express Group                           Q3 2019 Trading
                                                  Statement Release
 Rank Group                                       HY Results
 

