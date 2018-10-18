FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
October 18, 2018 / 5:27 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 18

3 Min Read

    Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points
higher at 7,060 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * BHP: Samarco, a joint venture between Brazil's Vale and mining
major BHP,, could resume iron ore production at a third of its
capacity at the beginning of 2020, Vale's CEO said, though BHP declined to give
a date.
    * BAE: Britain's biggest defence company BAE Systems said it will
send senior representatives to the Future Investment Initiative conference in
Saudi Arabia.
    * ACACIA MINING: Tanzanian authorities have charged three of Acacia Mining's
 local subsidiaries, an employee and a former staffer for money
laundering and tax evasion, the gold miner said on Wednesday.
    * OIL: Oil inched up on Thursday amid ongoing tensions over the death of a
prominent Saudi journalist, with prices steadying after a big drop overnight due
to a jump in U.S. crude stockpiles.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady in a narrow range on Thursday as Asian
shares eased, while the dollar firmed after minutes of the Federal Reserve's
September meeting reinforced expectations of a tighter U.S. monetary policy.

    * EX-DIVS: BAE Systems and Smiths Group will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.58 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, with BP
 and Shell the biggest drags.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Dominos Pizza Group PLC                         Q3 Trading Statement
 International Personal Finance PLC              Q3 Trading Update
 Unilever PLC                                    Q3 Trading Statement
 National Express Group PLC                      Q3 Trading Statement
 Rentokil Initial PLC                            Q3 Trading Statement
 Rank Group PLC                                  Trading Statement
  
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.