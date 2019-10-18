UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9 points to 7,173 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * EUROFX: Liquidator Grant Thornton is seeking litigation funding to step up its hunt for 500 million pounds ($632.30 million) invested in UK company Euro Forex, which Chinese police have said was a pyramid scheme. * BARCLAYS: A former top Barclays executive, on trial in London on fraud charges, would have risked a 50 million pound ($64 million) "good leaver" package if he had sought a criminal deal with Qatar during the credit crisis, a court heard on Thursday. * BREXIT: European Union leaders unanimously backed a new Brexit deal with Britain on Thursday, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a battle to secure the UK parliament's backing for the agreement if he is to take Britain out of Europe on Oct. 31. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday after China, the world's largest oil importer, recorded its weakest quarter of economic growth in nearly three decades, dragged down by a trade dispute with the United States. * GOLD: Gold prices held above $1,490 on Friday as disappointing data from China reinforced concerns that its trade spat with the United States had begun taking a toll on global economies, while the Brexit deal waits for parliamentary backing. * The UK's FTSE mid-cap stocks index was well off its day's high and was last trading up 0.3% on Thursday. The blue-chip exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% on sterling's reversal. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC Trading Statement Release London Stock Exchange Q3 2019 Trading Group PLC Statement Release InterContinental Hotels Q3 Trading Statement Group PLC Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)