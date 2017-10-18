UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 23 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SAINSBURY'S: Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco, is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs mainly in its payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday. * RIO TINTO: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged mining company Rio Tinto Plc and two of its former top executives on Tuesday with fraud for inflating the value of coal assets acquired for $3.7 billion and sold a few years later for $50 million. * BHP: Global miner BHP Billiton, reported a 4 percent drop in quarterly iron ore output following a fire at its Mount Whaleback mine in Australia in June but said it still expects to hit its annual production target. * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Wednesday from a one-week low with the dollar holding steady, but speculation that President Donald Trump might pick a policy hawk to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on the metal. * COPPER: London copper climbed on Wednesday, supported by demand growth expectations and relief from a stronger dollar, while markets looked ahead to policy announcements from China's Communist Party conference. * British shares edged lower on Tuesday, with a flurry of trading updates driving sharp swings in individual stocks including tourist attractions operator Merlin Entertainments, which plummeted after disappointing summer sales. The FTSE index ended the day 0.1 percent lower, weighed down by a pullback in mining stocks as metals slipped from three-year peaks hit on Monday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: U and I Group PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Q3 2017 Interim Management Statement Softcat PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Hochschild Mining PLC Q3 2017 Production Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)