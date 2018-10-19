UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,044 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ACACIA MINING: Tanzanian authorities have charged three of Acacia Mining's local subsidiaries, an employee and a former staffer for money laundering and tax evasion, the gold miner said on Wednesday. * BT: BT Group has made an offer to Worldpay Inc's Philip Jansen to become the British telecoms company's new chief executive, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American unit De Beers is going after lucrative, but elusive high-tech markets in quantum computing, as it aims to expand its lab-grown diamond business beyond drilling and cutting. * OIL: Oil prices nudged higher on Friday but were set for a second weekly drop amid higher U.S. crude inventories, an ongoing Sino-U.S. trade war and concerns over the death of a prominent Saudi journalist. * GOLD: Gold prices nudged higher early Friday as Asian shares fell on renewed political and economic concerns, with the metal on track for its third straight weekly rise. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, with CRH the biggest loser on the day as a profit warning from German cement maker HeidelbergCement weighed on basic materials stocks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Provident Financial PLC Q3 Trading Statement Acacia Mining PLC Q3 Earnings Release InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Q3 Trading Statement London Stock Exchange Interim Management Statement Essentra PLC Q3 Trading Statement Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado)