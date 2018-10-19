FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19

3 Min Read

    Oct 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17
points higher at 7,044 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.  
    * ACACIA MINING: Tanzanian authorities have charged three of Acacia Mining's
 local subsidiaries, an employee and a former staffer for money
laundering and tax evasion, the gold miner said on Wednesday.
    * BT: BT Group has made an offer to Worldpay Inc's Philip
Jansen to become the British telecoms company's new chief executive, Bloomberg
reported on Thursday, citing sources.
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American unit De Beers is going after
lucrative, but elusive high-tech markets in quantum computing, as it aims to
expand its lab-grown diamond business beyond drilling and cutting.
    * OIL: Oil prices nudged higher on Friday but were set for a second weekly
drop amid higher U.S. crude inventories, an ongoing Sino-U.S. trade war and
concerns over the death of a prominent Saudi journalist.
    * GOLD: Gold prices nudged higher early Friday as Asian shares fell on
renewed political and economic concerns, with the metal on track for its third
straight weekly rise.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, with CRH the
biggest loser on the day as a profit warning from German cement maker
HeidelbergCement weighed on basic materials stocks.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Provident Financial PLC                        Q3 Trading Statement
 Acacia Mining PLC                              Q3 Earnings Release
 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC              Q3 Trading Statement
 London Stock Exchange                          Interim Management Statement
 Essentra PLC                                   Q3 Trading Statement
 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC                     Trading Statement
 
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado)
