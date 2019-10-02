UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 2

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 35 points to 7,325 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. *C4X DISCOVERY: Britain's C4X Discovery said on Tuesday it was confident of striking partnership deals for its programmes in therapy areas such as sickle cell, cancer and inflammation, sending the AIM-listed company's shares up 5%. * IWG: WeWork's decision to abandon its initial public offering and the resulting turmoil at the shared office space provider has created an opportunity for major competitor IWG, said IWG's founder and Chief Executive Mark Dixon. * RYANAIR: Company can wait out price rises sought by planemakers since the global grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX, the Irish airline's boss said on Tuesday. * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Wednesday, after rising as much as 1% in the previous session, as dismal U.S. manufacturing data fanned fears of a sharp global economic slowdown and stoked bets of further interest rate cuts. * OIL: Oil rebounded from several days of declining values after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories, offsetting weak economic readings in the United States that have depressed global stock markets. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7% lower on Tuesday, reversing gains from earlier in the day, coming under pressure following disappointing manufacturing data from the United States that added to concerns about the health of the global economy. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Newmark Security PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Strategic Equity Capital Full Year 2019 PLC Earnings Release Rosslyn Data Technologies Full Year 2019 PLC Earnings Release Pacific Horizon Investment Full Year 2019 Trust PLC Earnings Release Tesco PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Kin and Carta PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Topps Tiles PLC Q4 2019 Trading Statement Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)