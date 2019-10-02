Biotechnology
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 2

    Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 35
points to 7,325 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    *C4X DISCOVERY: Britain's C4X Discovery said on Tuesday it was
confident of striking partnership deals for its programmes in therapy areas such
as sickle cell, cancer and inflammation, sending the AIM-listed company's shares
up 5%.
    
    * IWG: WeWork's decision to abandon its initial public offering and the
resulting turmoil at the shared office space provider has created an opportunity
for major competitor IWG, said IWG's founder and Chief Executive Mark
Dixon.
    
    * RYANAIR: Company can wait out price rises sought by planemakers
since the global grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX, the Irish airline's boss said
on Tuesday.
      
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Wednesday, after rising as much as 1% in
the previous session, as dismal U.S. manufacturing data fanned fears of a sharp
global economic slowdown and stoked bets of further interest rate
cuts.
    
    * OIL: Oil rebounded from several days of declining values after industry
data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories, offsetting weak economic
readings in the United States that have depressed global stock
markets.
     
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7% lower on Tuesday, reversing gains
from earlier in the day, coming under pressure following disappointing
manufacturing data from the United States that added to concerns about the
health of the global economy.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Newmark Security PLC                     Full Year 2019
                                          Earnings Release
 Strategic Equity Capital                 Full Year 2019
 PLC                                      Earnings Release
 Rosslyn Data Technologies                Full Year 2019
 PLC                                      Earnings Release
 Pacific Horizon Investment               Full Year 2019
 Trust PLC                                Earnings Release
 Tesco PLC                                Half Year 2020
                                          Earnings Release
 Kin and Carta PLC                        Full Year 2019
                                          Earnings Release
 ICG Enterprise Trust PLC                 Half Year 2020
                                          Earnings Release
 Topps Tiles PLC                          Q4 2019 Trading
                                          Statement Release
 
