October 2, 2018 / 5:28 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 2

3 Min Read

    Oct 2 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 points lower at
7,477 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * VEDANTA: Shareholders in Vedanta Resources, the UK arm of Indian miner
Vedanta, on Monday backed the delisting of the company from London, where the
miner has faced protests and legal action.
    * WHITBREAD: Britain's Whitbread Plc said on Monday it would
restructure management at its Premier Inn hotel chain, eliminating the post of
operations manager at each of its nearly 800 hotels.
    * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct, controlled by tycoon Mike Ashley,
dismissed the former directors and senior management of House of Fraser on
Monday, months after the British sportswear retailer snapped up the department
store group from its administrators.
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: British bank Standard Chartered Plc is
bracing for a possible new fine of about $1.5 billion as a result of previous
Iranian sanctions violations, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold nudged higher early Tuesday, having dipped in the previous
session as demand for riskier assets picked up after the United States and
Canada reached an agreement to salvage a North American free trade deal.

    * OIL: Oil markets were firm on Tuesday, with Brent crude prices holding
near four-year highs reached the previous day as markets adjust to the prospect
of tighter supply once the U.S. sanctions against Iran kick in next month.
 
    * The UK blue chip index fell 0.2 percent on Monday as investors kept one
eye on developments over Brexit from the ruling Conservative Party's annual
conference, and another on Ryanair's 13 percent dive after a profit warning.
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC  IHC.L    Half Year Earnings 
 Avacta Group PLC                  AVTG.L   Full Year Earnings 
 Ferguson Plc                      FERG.L   Full Year Earnings
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
