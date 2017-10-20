FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 20
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2017 / 5:43 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 30
points higher at 7,553 points on Friday.
        
    * GLENCORE: Ukraine's anti-monopoly committee has allowed commodities trader
Glencore to own a stake in a major Ukrainian alumina refinery
controlled by Russia's Rusal, the committee said in a statement on
Wednesday.
    * BHP: The new chairman of BHP,, the world's biggest miner,
threw his weight behind his CEO on Thursday after attacks from activist investor
Elliott Advisors prompted speculation that the end of Andrew Mackenzie's tenure
was imminent.
    * BOE: Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Thursday he did
not see signs of sustained upward inflation pressure, and described the timing
of possible future interest rate increases as an "open question".
    * GOLD: Gold prices turned lower on Friday as the dollar regained ground
after the U.S. Senate approved a budget blueprint for the 2018 fiscal year that
will pave the way for Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic
support. Spot gold had declined by 0.4 percent to $1,284.60 an ounce by
0355 GMT. It was down 1.6 percent for the week.
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
modestly firmer at $6,980 a tonne by 0152 GMT, mostly erasing losses from the
previous session.
   
    * Britain's main share index fell 0.3 percent on Thursday as a weak
third-quarter update from Unilever weighed, while mid- and small-cap trading was
marred by profit warnings from IWG and Interserve which slashed their market
value by a third. Disappointing retail sales figures sent sterling to a one-week
low before recovering, helping the internationally-exposed FTSE reduce earlier
losses slightly.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Oncimmune Holdings PLC                        Full Year 2017 Earnings 
 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC                    Interim Management Statement 
 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC             Q3 2017 Trading Statement 
 Acacia Mining PLC                             Q3 2017 Earnings Release
 
            
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.