UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 22

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * FRENCH CONNECTION: French Connection said on Friday it has begun discussions with four interested parties regarding a sale of the British clothing retailer. * RYANAIR: Ryanair reported a 7 percent fall in profit during its key April-September season on Monday, citing higher fuel costs and damage to bookings caused by strikes, and said European short-haul airfares would remain soft this winter. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday as markets were expected to tighten once U.S. sanctions against Iran's crude exports are implemented next month. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Monday towards a 2-1/2-month peak hit last week as the dollar eased and worries over rising political tensions slowing global economic growth lent support to the metal. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7026.99 on Friday, as a stronger U.S. dollar boosted multinational stocks, higher oil prices lifted energy majors and investors sought safety in utilities and companies deemed less risky amid economic uncertainty.