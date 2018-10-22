FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 5:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 22

2 Min Read

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points higher on Monday,
according to financial bookmakers.    

    * FRENCH CONNECTION: French Connection said on Friday it has begun
discussions with four interested parties regarding a sale of the British
clothing retailer.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair reported a 7 percent fall in profit during its
key April-September season on Monday, citing higher fuel costs and damage to
bookings caused by strikes, and said European short-haul airfares would remain
soft this winter.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday as markets were expected to tighten once
U.S. sanctions against Iran's crude exports are implemented next month.

    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Monday towards a 2-1/2-month peak hit
last week as the dollar eased and worries over rising political tensions slowing
global economic growth lent support to the metal.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7026.99 on Friday, as
a stronger U.S. dollar boosted multinational stocks, higher oil prices lifted
energy majors and investors sought safety in utilities and companies deemed less
risky amid economic uncertainty.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Mercantile Investment Trust PLC  MRCM.L  Half Year Earnings
 Petra Diamonds                   PDL.L   Q1 Trading Statement
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
