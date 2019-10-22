UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 22

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher at 7,168 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SPORTS DIRECT/GOALS SOCCER CENTRES: Mike Ashley-led retail group Sports Direct dropped its bid to take over Goals Soccer Centres, citing insufficient cooperation from the troubled football pitch operator's board. * GOLD: Gold was largely muted on Tuesday, weighed down by buoyant Asian shares that cheered progress in trade talks between the United States and China, but found support from a lack of clarity in the negotiation details. * OIL: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as lingering worries over a global economic slowdown that could hurt oil demand offset some signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% higher on Monday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Whitbread Plc HY Earnings release Essensys Plc FY Earnings release Anglo American Plc Q3 Production report Travis Perkins Plc Q3 Trading statement St. James Place Plc Q3 New Business Announcement Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Q3 Interim management statement Georgia Capital Plc FY Earning release Bunzl Plc Q3 Trading statement release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)