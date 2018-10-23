UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 40 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * WEIR: Weir has launched the sale of its flow control business in a move that could value the supplier of pumps and valves at more than 300 million pounds ($389 million), according to sources with knowledge of the matter. * ASTON MARTIN: Aston Martin is considering flying in car components and moving more parts through UK ports other than Dover to avoid possible border friction after Britain leaves the European Union, its boss told Reuters. * MORRISONS: Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest supermarket, has lost a Court of Appeal challenge against a group of its staff whose personal details were posted on the internet by a former employee, the Press Association reported. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia pledged to play a "responsible role" in energy markets, although sentiment remained nervous in the run-up to U.S. sanctions against Iran's crude exports that start next month. * GOLD : Gold prices inched up early Tuesday as Asian stocks faltered, weighed down by political tensions between Saudi Arabia and Western powers, uncertainties around Brexit and Italy's budgetary woes. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7049.80 on Monday, as lower oil prices pressured energy stocks and gambling companies were knocked by a report of a UK crackdown on offshore taxes. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Whitbread WTB.L Half Year Earnings Bunzl BNZL.L Q3 Trading Statement Plus500 PLUSP.L Q3 Trading Statement Bloomsbury BLPU.L Half Year Earnings Publishing TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)