October 23, 2018 / 5:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23

3 Min Read

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 40 points lower on Tuesday,
according to financial bookmakers. 
    * WEIR: Weir has launched the sale of its flow control business in
a move that could value the supplier of pumps and valves at more than 300
million pounds ($389 million), according to sources with knowledge of the
matter.
    * ASTON MARTIN: Aston Martin  is considering flying in car
components and moving more parts through UK ports other than Dover to avoid
possible border friction after Britain leaves the European Union, its boss told
Reuters.
    *  MORRISONS: Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest supermarket, has
lost a Court of Appeal challenge against a group of its staff whose personal
details were posted on the internet by a former employee, the Press Association
reported.
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia pledged to play a
"responsible role" in energy markets, although sentiment remained nervous in the
run-up to U.S. sanctions against Iran's crude exports that start next month.

    * GOLD : Gold prices inched up early Tuesday as Asian stocks faltered,
weighed down by political tensions between Saudi Arabia and Western powers,
uncertainties around Brexit and Italy's budgetary woes.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7049.80 on Monday, as
lower oil prices pressured energy stocks and gambling companies were knocked by
a report of a UK crackdown on offshore taxes.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 
 Whitbread             WTB.L                 Half Year Earnings
 Bunzl                 BNZL.L                Q3 Trading Statement
 Plus500               PLUSP.L               Q3 Trading Statement
 Bloomsbury            BLPU.L                Half Year Earnings
 Publishing                                  
 
 (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
