UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 24

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 69 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BT: CityFibre, a British broadband operator backed by Goldman Sachs and is taking on national provider BT, said it would spend 2.5 billion pounds ($3.25 billion) on rolling out fibre networks in 37 towns and cities, offering ultra-fast connections to as many as 5 million homes. * OIL: Oil prices on Wednesday clawed back some of their hefty losses from the day before as the looming U.S. sanctions against Iran came back into focus. * GOLD: Gold prices nudged higher on Wednesday after hitting their highest in over three months in the previous session as global political and economic uncertainties bolstered safe-haven demand for the metal. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.24 percent lower at 6,955.21 on Tuesday, sinking to their lowest since March as a broad sell-off hit stocks across Europe, caused by a toxic mix of weak results, jitters over geopolitical tensions, Brexit, Italy's budget and cooling markets overnight. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Antofagasta PLC ANTO.L Q3 Production Report U and I Group PLC UAI.L Half Year Earnings Image Scan Holdings PLC IMGE.L Full Year Earnings Barclays PLC BARC.L Q3 Earnings Fresnillo FRES.L Q3 Production Report Stobart STOB.L Half Year Earnings Metro Bank MTRO.L Q3 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)