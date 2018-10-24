FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 24

2 Min Read

    Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 69
points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * BT: CityFibre, a British broadband operator backed by Goldman Sachs
and is taking on national provider BT, said it would spend 2.5 billion
pounds ($3.25 billion) on rolling out fibre networks in 37 towns and cities,
offering ultra-fast connections to as many as 5 million homes.
    * OIL:  Oil prices on Wednesday clawed back some of their hefty losses from
the day before as the looming U.S. sanctions against Iran came back into focus.
 
    * GOLD: Gold prices nudged higher on Wednesday after hitting their highest
in over three months in the previous session as global political and economic
uncertainties bolstered safe-haven demand for the metal.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.24 percent lower at 6,955.21 on Tuesday,
sinking to their lowest since March as a broad sell-off hit stocks across
Europe, caused by a toxic mix of weak results, jitters over geopolitical
tensions, Brexit, Italy's budget and cooling markets overnight.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Antofagasta PLC          ANTO.L   Q3 Production Report
 U and I Group PLC        UAI.L    Half Year Earnings
 Image Scan Holdings PLC  IMGE.L   Full Year Earnings
 Barclays PLC             BARC.L   Q3 Earnings
 Fresnillo                FRES.L   Q3 Production Report
 Stobart                  STOB.L   Half Year Earnings
 Metro Bank               MTRO.L   Q3 Earnings
        
 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
