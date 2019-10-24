UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 24

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points lower at 7,253 on Thurday, according to financial bookmakers. * METRO BANK: Britain's troubled Metro Bank reported a loss for the third quarter, said its chairman Vernon Hill has stepped down two months early, and warned it may have to curb its growth plans as it battles to recover from an accounting scandal. * RECKITT BENCKISER: New York and five other states have reached a $700 million settlement deal with Reckitt Benckiser over allegations that the drug distributor improperly marketed a drug to treat opioid addiction, New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Wednesday. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE/ASTRAZENECA: GlaxoSmithKline said U.S. regulators had approved its ovarian cancer treatment Zejula for wider use in some advanced cancers, in a boost to the British drugmaker's oncology portfolio as it competes with rival AstraZeneca. * GOLD: Gold held ground above $1,490 per ounce on Thursday as investors awaited clarity on Brexit after the European Union delayed a decision on granting an extension to Britain, and the U.S. central bank policy meeting for clues on the interest rate trajectory. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday after sharp gains in the previous session following a surprise draw in U.S. crude inventories, with concerns over a weak demand outlook adding to downward pressure. * EX-DIVS: Ferguson, ITV will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.4 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7% higher on Wednesday as oil majors tracked gains in crude prices and miners benefited from a rise in nickel and copper prices. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Evraz Plc Q3 trading update RDI Reit Plc FY earnings release Polymetal International Plc Q3 production results AstraZeneca Plc Q3 earnings release Kaz Minerals Plc Q3 production report RPS Group Plc Q3 trading statement Kaz Minerals Plc Interim management statement Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc Interim management statement Relx Plc Q3 trading statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)