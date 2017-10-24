UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 24

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower at 7,513.3 on Tuesday, according to Financial spreadbetters. * RBS: Britain's financial watchdog is considering further action against Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) for its treatment of struggling companies during and after the financial crisis. * BARCLAYS: Hedge fund Red Kite has filed a lawsuit against Barclays Plc , alleging the bank manipulated the copper market to its advantage, causing the hedge fund to lose $850 million. * LLOYS: Lloyds Banking Group opened a 500 million pound ($658 million) fund to help British businesses finance equipment on Tuesday, targeting small and medium-sized companies which banks froze out of credit following the financial crisis. * RIO TINTO: A U.S. law firm has filed a class action suit against mining giant Rio Tinto,, which is facing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fraud charges stemming from an ill-fated investment in Mozambique coal mining. * Copper: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was steady at $7,098.50 a tonne by 0245 GMT, maintaining gains from the previous session. * Declines among British banks and Mediclinic shares kept gains in check on the UK's main share index on Monday, though engineering group GKN was a bright spot. The FTSE 100 closed flat at 7,524.45 points, while the FTSE 250 index of mid-range stocks, which hit a record high last week, retreated 0.1 percent. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Whitbread PLC Half Year 2017 Whitbread PLC Earnings Release Bunzl PLC Q3 2017 Bunzl PLC Trading Statement Release Anglo American PLC Q3 2017 Anglo American PLC Production Report Bloomsbury Publishing PLC Half Year 2017 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC Earnings Release St. James's Place PLC Q3 2017 St. James's Place PLC New Business Announcement International Personal Q3 2017 International Personal Finance PLC Finance PLC Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)