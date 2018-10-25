FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 5:54 AM / in 19 minutes

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 25

3 Min Read

    Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42
points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * WPP: Advertising giant WPP will announce on Thursday that it is
open to selling a stake in its Kantar data analytics unit to a financial or
strategic partner and has launched a process to do so, a person familiar with
the matter said.
    * DEBENHAMS: British department store Debenhams will report an
annual loss of almost 500 million pounds on Thursday, the biggest loss in its
history, Sky News reported, citing sources.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell by around 1 percent on Thursday, coming under
pressure from sharp selloffs in global stock markets, with U.S. stocks posting
the biggest daily decline since 2011 to wipe out the year's gains.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Thursday towards a more than three-month high
hit earlier this week, as a selloff in global equities triggered safe-haven bids
for the metal amid rising political and economic uncertainties.
    * EX-DIVS: Ferguson and ITV will trade without entitlement
to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.3 points off the FTSE
100 according to Reuters calculations
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.11 percent higher at 6,962.98 on
Wednesday, as a stronger U.S. dollar boosted consumer goods makers.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Elementis PLC               ELM.L   Q3 Trading Statement
 RPS Group PLC               RPS.L   Q3 Trading Statement
 Air Partner PLC             AIRA.L  Half Year Earnings
 RDI Reit PLC                RDI.L   Full Year Earnings
 Relx PLC                    REL.L   Q3 Trading Statement
 WPP PLC                     WPP.L   Q3 Trading Statement
 Lloyds Banking Group PLC    LLOY.L  Q3 Interim Management Statement
 Kaz Minerals PLC            KAZ.L   Q3 Interim Management Statement
 Debenhams PLC               DEB.L   Full Year Earnings
 (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)
