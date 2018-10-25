UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * WPP: Advertising giant WPP will announce on Thursday that it is open to selling a stake in its Kantar data analytics unit to a financial or strategic partner and has launched a process to do so, a person familiar with the matter said. * DEBENHAMS: British department store Debenhams will report an annual loss of almost 500 million pounds on Thursday, the biggest loss in its history, Sky News reported, citing sources. * OIL: Oil prices fell by around 1 percent on Thursday, coming under pressure from sharp selloffs in global stock markets, with U.S. stocks posting the biggest daily decline since 2011 to wipe out the year's gains. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Thursday towards a more than three-month high hit earlier this week, as a selloff in global equities triggered safe-haven bids for the metal amid rising political and economic uncertainties. * EX-DIVS: Ferguson and ITV will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.3 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.11 percent higher at 6,962.98 on Wednesday, as a stronger U.S. dollar boosted consumer goods makers. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Elementis PLC ELM.L Q3 Trading Statement RPS Group PLC RPS.L Q3 Trading Statement Air Partner PLC AIRA.L Half Year Earnings RDI Reit PLC RDI.L Full Year Earnings Relx PLC REL.L Q3 Trading Statement WPP PLC WPP.L Q3 Trading Statement Lloyds Banking Group PLC LLOY.L Q3 Interim Management Statement Kaz Minerals PLC KAZ.L Q3 Interim Management Statement Debenhams PLC DEB.L Full Year Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)