London Market Report
October 25, 2019 / 5:34 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 25

3 Min Read

    Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1
point at 7,329 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BARCLAYS: on Thursday said it will maintain customers' ability to
withdraw cash from Britain's Post Office branches, reversing a change announced
earlier this month that angered the public and lawmakers amid cuts to the
lender's branch network.
    * LENDERS: The Bank of England is proposing cuts to capital requirements for
credit unions as part of efforts to remove barriers to stronger competition in
lending, Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Thursday.
    * ASIA-FACING BANKS: HSBC and Standard Chartered are set
to show early signs of strain from anti-government protests in Hong Kong, the
single-biggest profit centre for the two banks, when they report quarterly
earnings next week.
    * OIL: Oil prices declined after three straight days of gains, as gloomy
economic growth forecasts renewed concerns over the outlook for demand.
    * GOLD: Gold rose to a two-week high as weak U.S. economic data spurred
expectations for another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this
month.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.9% higher on Thursday on strong French
manufacturing data, while a sharp rise for AstraZeneca after a 2019 forecast
upgrade and a slide in sterling amid Brexit woes also lent support.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Glencore Plc   GLEN.L     Q3 2019 Production Volume
 WPP Plc        WPP.L      Q3 2019 Trading Statement 
 Barclays Plc   BARC.L     Q3 2019 Q3 Earnings
 Vivo Energy    VVO.L      Q3 Trading Statement
 Plc                       
 Synthomer Plc  SYNTS.L    Q3 Trading Statement
 Essentra Plc   ESNT.L     Q3 Trading Statement
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/ 
     
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit http://topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 http://topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below