UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points lower at 7,514.9 points on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters. * FCA/RBS: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is considering widening the Ombudsman service to small and medium-sized UK companies (SME) in its interim report that highlights the mistreatment of customers by Royal Bank of Scotland's Global Restructuring Group (GRG). * UK COMPANIES: Executives at some of Britain's largest companies have reacted with alarm to Prime Minister Theresa May's statement that the details of any transitional arrangements with the European Union may not be known until a broader trade deal has been agreed. * GLENCORE: Peruvian villagers suing miner Glencore will argue in London's High Court next week that the company should be held liable over their allegations they were abused by Peruvian police, the law firm representing them said on Tuesday. * COPPER: London copper was steady on Wednesday, after hitting its highest in a week in the previous session, on encouraging prospects for economic growth in China, the world's top consumer of metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1 percent at $7,027 a tonne, at 0412 GMT, after rising 0.5 percent in the previous session when it touched a one-week high. * Firmer commodities-related stocks barely kept the UK's top share index out of negative territory on Tuesday as results depressed Whitbread, though small cap Carillion saw its shares boosted by progress with its debt. Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 .FTSE index ended flat at 7,526.54 points and mid caps fell 0.1 percent. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Lombard Risk Management Half Year 2018 Lombard Risk PLC Management PLC Earnings Release Cadence Minerals PLC Full Year 2017 Cadence Minerals PLC Earnings Release Rambler Metals and Mining Full Year 2017 Rambler Metals PLC and Mining PLC Earnings Release Antofagasta PLC Q3 2017 Antofagasta PLC Production Report Earthport PLC Full Year 2017 Earthport PLC Earnings Release Blackrock Smaller Half Year 2018 Blackrock Companies Trust PLC Smaller Companies Trust PLC Earnings Release Lloyds Banking Group PLC Q3 2017 Lloyds Banking Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release Lloyds Banking Group PLC Q3 2017 Lloyds Banking Group PLC Interim Management Statement Call Lombard Risk Management Half Year 2018 Lombard Risk PLC Management PLC Earnings Presentation GlaxoSmithKline PLC Q3 2017 GlaxoSmithKline PLC Earnings Release