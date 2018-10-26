FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 5:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 26

2 Min Read

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 80 points lower on Friday,
according to financial bookmakers. 
    * INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP: International Airlines Group said
an investigation into the theft of customer data at its British Airways
subsidiary showed hackers may have stolen the personal information of a further
185,000 customers.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady early Friday as a bounce back in U.S. stocks
failed to stimulate its Asian counterparts, with the metal on track to rise for
the fourth straight week, its longest string of weekly gains since January.

    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday and were heading for a third weekly loss,
pulled down as Saudi Arabia's OPEC governor said the market may become
oversupplied soon and after a slump in global equities clouded the outlook for
demand.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher at 7,004.10 on Thursday,
as Lloyds Bank led financials higher following positive results and investors
sought out defensive stocks, even as WPP suffered its worst day since 1998.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Royal Bank of Scotland                          Q3 Interim Management Statement
 International Consolidated Airlines             Q3 Earnings
 Springfield Properties                          Full Year Earnings
   
 (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)
