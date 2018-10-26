UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 26

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 80 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP: International Airlines Group said an investigation into the theft of customer data at its British Airways subsidiary showed hackers may have stolen the personal information of a further 185,000 customers. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady early Friday as a bounce back in U.S. stocks failed to stimulate its Asian counterparts, with the metal on track to rise for the fourth straight week, its longest string of weekly gains since January. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday and were heading for a third weekly loss, pulled down as Saudi Arabia's OPEC governor said the market may become oversupplied soon and after a slump in global equities clouded the outlook for demand. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher at 7,004.10 on Thursday, as Lloyds Bank led financials higher following positive results and investors sought out defensive stocks, even as WPP suffered its worst day since 1998. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Royal Bank of Scotland Q3 Interim Management Statement International Consolidated Airlines Q3 Earnings Springfield Properties Full Year Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)