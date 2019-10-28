UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 28

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening one point higher at 7,325 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc on Monday flagged a softer revenue growth outlook and dropped a key growth target for next year, after posting a more-than-expected 18% drop in quarterly pre-tax profit. * TELCOS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to grant China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd access to the UK's future 5G telecoms network, the Sunday Times reported. * BHP: Samarco, a joint venture between BHP Group and Vale SA, on Friday won permission to resume operations at their Germano iron ore mine, the environmental regulator of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais said, roughly four years after a fatal dam collapse there. * GOLD: Gold was little changed on Monday, after a near 1% jump in the previous session, as investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision later in the week, while progress in U.S.-China trade talks limited upside. * OIL: After strong gains last week, oil prices were slightly lower on Monday as data released in China reinforced signs that its economy is slowing, though progress in China-U.S. trade talks has supported prices. * UK stocks ended Friday on a sour note as Brexit jitters weighed on sentiment, although the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 marked its strongest weekly performance in nine months as the continuing political divide hurt sterling. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: HSBC Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Release Photo-Me International Trading Statement Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)