UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 28

    Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening one
point higher at 7,325 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc on Monday flagged a softer revenue growth
outlook and dropped a key growth target for next year, after posting a
more-than-expected 18% drop in quarterly pre-tax profit.
    * TELCOS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to grant China's
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd          access to the UK's future 5G telecoms
network, the Sunday Times reported.
    * BHP: Samarco, a joint venture between BHP Group and Vale
SA, on Friday won permission to resume operations at their Germano
iron ore mine, the environmental regulator of the Brazilian state of Minas
Gerais said, roughly four years after a fatal dam collapse there.
    * GOLD: Gold was little changed on Monday, after a near 1% jump in the
previous session, as investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision
later in the week, while progress in U.S.-China trade talks limited upside.

    * OIL: After strong gains last week, oil prices were slightly lower on
Monday as data released in China reinforced signs that its economy is slowing,
though progress in China-U.S. trade talks has supported prices.    
    * UK stocks ended Friday on a sour note as Brexit jitters weighed on
sentiment, although the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 marked its strongest weekly
performance in nine months as the continuing political divide hurt sterling.
 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:          
 HSBC Holdings                          Q3 2019 Earnings Release
 Photo-Me International                 Trading Statement Release
  
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
