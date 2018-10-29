UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 29

Oct 29 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 points higher at 6,949 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc's renewed push to rein in costs and boost its share of business in the mainstay Asian region helped the lender post a better-than-expected 28 percent rise in third-quarter profit, sending its Hong Kong-listed shares sharply higher on Monday. * RYANAIR: Britain's Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF), which represents funds that own a combined 1 percent of Ryanair, said on Sunday it planned to file resolutions at the company's next annual general meeting to replace Chairman David Bonderman. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Bank (China) has become the first foreign bank to be granted a licence to provide custody services to domestic funds and asset managers in China, the bank said on Monday, as Beijing took another step towards opening its capital markets. * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto on Monday said a non-binding 2016 agreement for Aluminum Corp of China (Chinalco) to acquire the company's entire stake in the Simandou iron ore project in the West African nation of Guinea has lapsed. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady in a narrow range on Monday as worries over U.S. corporate earnings and a slowdown in global economic growth weighed on Asian shares. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Monday as sentiment remained cautious after a plunge in financial markets last week triggered worries that global growth may be slowing. * The UK blue chip index closed down 1.4 percent on Friday on growing concerns about slowing earnings growth, with investors punishing Rolls Royce and RBS. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Lonmin Plc LMI.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)