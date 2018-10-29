FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 7:04 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 29

3 Min Read

    Oct 29 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 points higher
at 6,949 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
     
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc's renewed push to rein in costs and boost
its share of business in the mainstay Asian region helped the lender post a
better-than-expected 28 percent rise in third-quarter profit, sending its Hong
Kong-listed shares sharply higher on Monday.
    * RYANAIR: Britain's Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF), which
represents funds that own a combined 1 percent of Ryanair, said on Sunday it
planned to file resolutions at the company's next annual general meeting to
replace Chairman David Bonderman.
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Bank (China) has become the first
foreign bank to be granted a licence to provide custody services to domestic
funds and asset managers in China, the bank said on Monday, as Beijing took
another step towards opening its capital markets.
    * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto on Monday said a non-binding
2016 agreement for Aluminum Corp of China (Chinalco) to acquire the
company's entire stake in the Simandou iron ore project in the West African
nation of Guinea has lapsed.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady in a narrow range on Monday as worries over
U.S. corporate earnings and a slowdown in global economic growth weighed on
Asian shares. 
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Monday as sentiment remained cautious after a
plunge in financial markets last week triggered worries that global growth may
be slowing.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 1.4 percent on Friday on growing
concerns about slowing earnings growth, with investors punishing Rolls Royce and
RBS.
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
