UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 Index Futures are down 0.4% at 7,062.5 points on Thursday, ahead of cash market open. * BP: A contract worker died after falling from a scaffold at company's 430,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery on Wednesday, a source familiar with the accident said. * GLENCORE: Glencore warehouse unit Access World was mostly to blame for $32 million of losses from a complex metals fraud, but broker Marex Spectron will have pay most of the bill to French bank Natixis, a UK judge ruled on Wednesday. * PREMIER OIL: A consortium led by Talos Energy and Premier Oil has given up a Mexican oil contract in the Gulf of Mexico's shallow waters due to lack of commercial discovery, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc began the restart of the hydrocracker at its 225,300 barrel per day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery on Wednesday, said sources familiar with plant operations. * GOLD: Gold prices extended their gains on Thursday as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data reinforced global economic slowdown fears and raised expectations of further monetary policy easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve. * OIL: Oil futures rebounded on Thursday, reversing losses earlier in the day, as fears over the worsening global economic outlook that hit prices hard in the previous session gave way to modest hopes for progress in resolving the U.S.-China trade war. * EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, British Land Company, Kingfisher, Rightmove, DS Smith, Smith & Nephew , Taylor Wimpey and WPP will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 7.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed down 3.2% lower on Wednesday as an overhang from weak U.S. manufacturing data rekindled global growth worries and cast a shadow over markets, while investors scrambled for more clarity as Brexit looms. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Stolt-Nielsen Ltd Q3 2019 Earnings Release Newmark Security PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Strategic Equity Capital PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Photo-Me International PLC Trading Statement Release CMC Markets PLC Q2 2020 Pre-Close Trading Update Release Ted Baker HY Results Hyyve Group Q4 Trading Update