FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2017 / 5:18 AM / in 17 days

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points
higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * EU TELECOMS: European Union lawmakers have dashed large telecoms
companies' hopes for lighter regulation as part of efforts to encourage
investment in superfast internet networks.
    * UNILEVER: U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on
Monday denied a report that it was bidding on Unilever Plc's spreads
business, which includes Flora and Stork margarines.
    * SHIRE: Allergan Plc was sued on Monday by Shire Plc for
allegedly scheming to block doctors from prescribing its new treatment for dry
eye disease.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc restarted all but one unit over the
weekend at its 227,586 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery,
sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold edged down to a 7-week low on Tuesday, as equities and the
dollar were buoyed in Asian trade by upbeat economic data and strong U.S.
treasury yields.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, declining for a second day and sapping
more strength from a third-quarter rally, amid signs that a global glut in crude
may not be clearing as quickly as some had hoped.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent higher at 7,438.84 points on
Monday as homebuilders rallied thanks to an extension of a government housing
scheme, while airlines and miners also gained.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
   
 ST Ives Plc                        Full Year 2017
                                    Earnings Release
 Blancco Technology                 Full Year 2017
 Group Plc                          Earnings Release
 Electrocomponents Plc              Q2 2018 Trading
                                    Statement Release
 Ferguson Plc                       Full Year 2017
                                    Earnings Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.