UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,481 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BATS, IMPERIAL BRANDS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it seized more than a thousand pages of documents from Juul Labs related to the company's sales and marketing practices after a surprise inspection, the latest clampdown on e-cigarette companies. * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Wednesday after gaining over 1 percent in the previous session, buoyed by safe-haven demand as Italy's budget plan sets it on course for a potential clash with the European Union. * OIL: Oil prices were firm on Wednesday on expectations of tighter markets once U.S. sanctions target Iran's petroleum industry from next month, although a strong dollar and rising U.S. crude supply curbed gains. * The UK blue chip index fell 0.3 percent to 7,474.55 points on Tuesday as the positive impact of a new North American free trade pact faded globally and shares of Royal Mail hit a record low the day after the 500-year-old postal service issued a profit warning. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: ICAG SA ICAG.L September Traffic and Capacity Statistics Tesco PLC TSCO.L Half Year Earnings Topps Tiles PLC TPT.L Q4 2018 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)