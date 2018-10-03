FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 5:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 3

2 Min Read

    Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points
higher at 7,481 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BATS, IMPERIAL BRANDS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on
Tuesday it seized more than a thousand pages of documents from Juul Labs related
to the company's sales and marketing practices after a surprise inspection, the
latest clampdown on e-cigarette companies.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Wednesday after gaining over 1 percent in
the previous session, buoyed by safe-haven demand as Italy's budget plan sets it
on course for a potential clash with the European Union.
    * OIL: Oil prices were firm on Wednesday on expectations of tighter markets
once U.S. sanctions target Iran's petroleum industry from next month, although a
strong dollar and rising U.S. crude supply curbed gains. 
    * The UK blue chip index fell 0.3 percent to 7,474.55 points on Tuesday as
the positive impact of a new North American free trade pact faded globally and
shares of Royal Mail hit a record low the day after the 500-year-old
postal service issued a profit warning. 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 ICAG SA          ICAG.L    September Traffic and Capacity Statistics
 Tesco PLC        TSCO.L    Half Year Earnings 
 Topps Tiles PLC  TPT.L     Q4 2018 Trading Statement 
   
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
