UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points lower at 7,011 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RBS: The British government has set out its exit strategy from its biggest taxpayer-funded bailout of the financial crisis, announcing plans to sell all of its shares in Royal Bank of Scotland by 2024. * BHP: The world's biggest miner BHP Billiton, has trimmed its expectations of global growth for next year and 2020 due to a "lose-lose" result from the U.S.-China trade conflict, a senior executive said on Tuesday. * GOLD: Gold prices edged down on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar firmed on renewed fears of an intensification in the Sino-U.S. trade war and worries over slowing global economic growth. * OIL: Brent oil prices dipped on Tuesday, weighed down by ongoing weakness in global stock markets and by signs of rising global supply despite looming sanctions on Iran's crude exports. * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.4 percent on Monday as HSBC led a rally in banking stocks after strong results, and investors digested finance minister Philip Hammond's pledge to raise public spending and cut taxes for households in his annual budget. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Proactis Holdings PLC PHD.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Egdon Resources PLC EGRE.L Full Year 2018 Earnings BP PLC BP.L Q3 2018 Earnings Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RB.L Q3 2018 Interim Management Statement Hunting PLC HTG.L Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)