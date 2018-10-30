FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 5:43 AM / in 10 minutes

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 30

2 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16
points lower at 7,011 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
 
    * RBS: The British government has set out its exit strategy from its biggest
taxpayer-funded bailout of the financial crisis, announcing plans to sell all of
its shares in Royal Bank of Scotland by 2024.
    * BHP: The world's biggest miner BHP Billiton, has trimmed
its expectations of global growth for next year and 2020 due to a "lose-lose"
result from the U.S.-China trade conflict, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

    * GOLD: Gold prices edged down on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar firmed on
renewed fears of an intensification in the Sino-U.S. trade war and worries over
slowing global economic growth. 
    * OIL: Brent oil prices dipped on Tuesday, weighed down by ongoing weakness
in global stock markets and by signs of rising global supply despite looming
sanctions on Iran's crude exports.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.4 percent on Monday as HSBC led a rally
in banking stocks after strong results, and investors digested finance minister
Philip Hammond's pledge to raise public spending and cut taxes for households in
his annual budget. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Proactis Holdings PLC         PHD.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Egdon Resources PLC           EGRE.L  Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 BP PLC                        BP.L    Q3 2018 Earnings 
 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC   RB.L    Q3 2018 Interim Management Statement 
 Hunting PLC                   HTG.L   Trading Statement 
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
