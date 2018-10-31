FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 31, 2018 / 6:53 AM / in an hour

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 31

3 Min Read

    Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 48
points higher at 7,084 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered reported on Wednesday a
better than expected 31.3 percent rise in quarterly profit before tax, as the
British lender attempts to bring down stubbornly high costs and boost flatlining
revenues.
    * RANDGOLD RESOURCES: Randgold Resources Ltd said on Tuesday its
Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex in Mali had stepped up production, with
increased grades expected in the third and fourth quarter of the year.

    * GSK: A once-monthly injection to control HIV proved as effective as daily
pills in a second study by GlaxoSmithKline, paving the way for a new
regimen that could be simpler for some patients to be filed with regulators.
 
    * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct, the sportswear group controlled by
retail tycoon Mike Ashley, has added to an already lengthy list of UK
investments by snapping up specialist cycling retailer Evans Cycles.

    * GOLD: Gold prices fell to a more than two-week low on Wednesday as Asian
stocks gained and the dollar touched multi-month highs on upbeat U.S. economic
data.
    * OIL: Oil prices climbed for the first time in three days on Wednesday, but
rising supply and fears over the outlook for demand amid the U.S.-China trade
war kept pressure on the market. 
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent on Tuesday as strong update
from BP helped the UK's top share index end a choppy session in the black,
offsetting disappointing results from heavyweight Reckitt Benckiser and
outperforming European equities.  
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Oncimmune Holdings PLC    ONCON.L  Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Next PLC                  NXT.L    Q3 2018 Trading Statement 
 Computacenter PLC         CCC.L    Q3 2018 Trading Statement 
 Just Group PLC            JUSTJ.L  Q3 2018 Business Update Release
 GlaxoSmithKline PLC       GSK.L    Q3 2018 Earnings Release
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.