UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower at 7,327 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC on Thursday cut its best lending rate in Hong Kong for the first time since the global financial crisis, lowering it by 12.5 basis points to 5%, effective on Friday, November 1. * LSE: Italy's Treasury needs more information from the London Stock Exchange about the future of MTS, an Italian electronic fixed income trading market majority-owned by the LSE, top official Alessandro Rivera told Reuters on Wednesday. * GOLD: Gold prices climbed on Thursday as the U.S. dollar weakened after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year but signalled its rate-cut cycle might be at a pause. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday as investors banked on more economic stimulus by China after weak PMI data, partly recovering from losses in the previous session on a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks. * EX-DIVS: Unilever will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.6 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3% on Wednesday as a rally in pharmaceutical stocks led by industry giants GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca helped the FTSE 100 outshine most global peers. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BT Group PC Q2 Earnings Release IAG Q3 Earnings Release Lloyds Banking Group Q3 Interim Management Statement Smith+Nephew Q3 Trading Statement Indivior Q3 Earnings Release Royal Dutch Shell Q3 Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)