Healthcare
October 31, 2019 / 5:42 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 31

2 Min Read

    Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points
lower at 7,327 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * HSBC: HSBC on Thursday cut its best lending rate in
Hong Kong for the first time since the global financial crisis, lowering it by
12.5 basis points to 5%, effective on Friday, November 1.
    * LSE: Italy's Treasury needs more information from the London Stock
Exchange about the future of MTS, an Italian electronic fixed income
trading market majority-owned by the LSE, top official Alessandro Rivera told
Reuters on Wednesday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices climbed on Thursday as the U.S. dollar weakened after
the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year but
signalled its rate-cut cycle might be at a pause.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday as investors banked on more economic
stimulus by China after weak PMI data, partly recovering from losses in the
previous session on a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks.
    * EX-DIVS: Unilever will trade without entitlement to its latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.6 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3% on Wednesday as a rally in
pharmaceutical stocks led by industry giants GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca
helped the FTSE 100 outshine most global peers. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:        
 BT Group PC                           Q2 Earnings Release
 IAG                                   Q3 Earnings Release
 Lloyds Banking Group                  Q3 Interim Management Statement
 Smith+Nephew                          Q3 Trading Statement 
 Indivior                              Q3 Earnings Release
 Royal Dutch Shell                     Q3 Earnings Release
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below